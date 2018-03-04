22 Nigerians, One Ghanaian Arrested For Cyber-Crime

Related Stories The police have arrested 22 Nigerians for allegedly engaging in cyber-crime.



According to the police a Ghanaian taxi driver, believed to be an accomplice, was also arrested.



They were nabbed at their hideout at Oyarifa in Accra.



The Police told Citi News that they are processing the suspects for court and will ensure that they are repatriated in coming days.



The police believed that the repatriation is in the right direction and will help reduce the level of crime in the country.



Cyber-crime to cost Ghana $100m in 2018



An information security expert had earlier told Citi News that Ghanaian businesses stand to lose 100 million dollars from cyber-crime in 2018, if pragmatic measures are not put in place to minimize it.



According to a Managing Partner at cybersecurity firm, Delta 3 International, Del Aden, the incidence of cyber-crime in Ghana will continue to rise unless businesses put effective counter measures in place.



“Businesses in Ghana stand to lose nearly 100 million dollars to cyber-crime. That’s why everyone needs to sit up and implement effective measures of counter cyber-crime,” he warned.