Jesus Never Blackmailed With Death Prophecies – Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare of Perez Chapel International (PCI) has said “as a people in Ghana, we live in very trying times” because “… many ministers [of God] in Ghana can only see people dying and they keep prophesying about people dying”.
Despite such doomsday prophecies, he told a sea of Christians at his Festival of Wonders in Tamale that: “We came this week to prophesy you’re living. We came to say: ‘Jesus will give you life and give you more abundantly’”.
Without mentioning any minister or prophets name, Bishop Agyinasare said: “Ministers who are prophesying that people are going to die, I don’t know what examples they are following, but as Christians, Jesus is our example; the apostles of Jesus are our example”.
He said unlike the doomsday prophets, “Jesus never prophesied to people that they were going to die and [that] until they came to see him in a room, they will [die].
“The apostles never prophesied to people [that] they were going to die and [that] until the people came to see them in a room, they [will die].
“Instead, when Jesus met the widow whose son was dead, Jesus raised him to life,” he said.
|Source: classfmonline.com
