Zoomlion Leads Massive Clean Up Exercise In Accra

Related Stories About 800 workers of Zoomlion took their cleaning equipment to areas such as Obetsebi Lamptey Circle, parts of the Accra-Tema motorway, Nima and Asylum Down to dredge choked drains, cut down overgrown weeds and sweep the streets.



The exercise, which is a partnership between government and Zoomlion, is the first of many scheduled to take place in the coming days, and it is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



Sanitation Minister, Kofi Adda -- who was with an entourage of government officials and dignitaries from Zoomlion Ghana Ltd -- toured some of the areas where the cleanup was taking place and called for an attitudinal change to sanitation.



He urged the public to stop putting up illegal structures that worsen the sanitation situation in Accra.



“Those who are in the wrong places – who are there illegally – should move out of those places…you members of the press should do your part in supporting us. You have to come here periodically to and see what is going on.















“If you catch anybody to littering or defecating or urinating openly you have to bring that person to book. Take a picture of them and put in the print media or on TV…then we know who is [breaking the law],” Kofi Adda told journalists during the tour.



AMA Chief Executive, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, were among the dignitaries who toured the sites being cleaned.



The cleanup exercise comes days after Mr Adda – who has been criticized for failing at his job to keep the city clean – promised a major improvement in the sanitation condition in Accra and prove his critics wrong.



Kofi Adda said Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to make the capital city the cleanest in Africa is on course and has revealed a plan has already been mapped for implementation. Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.