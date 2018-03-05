Only 14 People Facing Trial For Murder of Major Mahama Worrying - Family

Related Stories Family members of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama have expressed reservations about the fact that only 14 people are being tried by the state for the murder of the military officer.



In an interview after Monday’s court proceedings of the trial, spokesperson for the family, Mr Zakaria Sakara Ahmed, said the family would have wish for more people to face the law for the murder of their beloved son.



“Looking at what we saw in the video and the number of people that were arrested in the beginning, we thought that there will be more people.



“Let all of them come to the court, defend themselves and explain their presence at the scene on that day,” he said. However, he said, the family will not fault the police or the state, because the law was a process.



The family, which made their first appearance, in court included Major Mahama’s father, Captain (rtd) Dennis Mahama.



Search for lawyers



Meanwhile, five of the 14 people alleged to have murdered Major Mahama have been ordered by the Accra High Court to look for lawyers to defend them.



Joseph Appiah Kubi, John Bosie, Bismark Abanga, Kofi Nyame and Kwadwo Animah, are the only accused persons without any legal representative



The court, presided over by Mrs Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Court of Appeal with an additional duty as an High Court judge, however, told the state and former lawyers of the accused to help in the search for lawyers for the five accused.



She adjourned the case to March 21, 2018, but explained that she will assign lawyers to the accused if they are unable to get lawyers.



Incident



Major Mahama, who was part of an operations to stop illegal mining, was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region in May, 2017.



The 14 people standing trial for murder and conspiracy to commit murder include the Assembly man for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah



