Bolgatanga And Wa Polytechnics Facing Imminent Collapse

Related Stories The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) on Monday claimed that the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics are currently facing imminent collapse, owing to inadequate students’ enrolment.



Mr Abdul Rahaman Ibrahim, GNUTS Coordinating Secretary said the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics, which are facing challenges of low intake of students should be converted into technical universities to curtail their possible collapse.



He explained that following the conversion of some of the nation’s polytechnics into technical universities in September 2016, leaving behind the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics, the two institutions were now experiencing a serious decline in enrolment.



Mr Ibrahim made the appeal at a press conference to outline GNUTS’s grievances to government for redress.



Other GNUTS officials at the meeting include Mr Mohammed Kamaru-Deen, Presideent; Mr Bawa Alhassan, Treasurer; Mr Andrews Obeng Tuwmasi, Public Relatiosn Officer; and Ms Sandra Iddrisu Agoli, Women Commissioner.



The rest are Mr Issah Abdul Somed, Research Officer; Mr Alhassan Abdul Mutalib, GNUTS Ambassador; Ernest Addison, Accra Technical University Students Representative Council (SRC) President; and Ms Selina Assane, Accra Technical University SRC Women Commissioner.