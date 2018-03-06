Police Arrest And Detain Man Over Fuel Station Attack

Related Stories The police in Asante-Mampong have arrested and detained one person in connection with the robbery attack on the Total Fuel Station at Bosofour.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) James Nyadedjur, the Mampong Divisional Commander, confirmed this to journalists but would not give the name of the suspect, citing security reasons.



He would also not provide any other details except to say that the man was assisting in their investigations.



Gun-wielding robbers, numbering four, had raided the fuel station on Friday, March 02, and amid firing of gunshots made off with an unspecified amount of money.



They seized mobile phones of the attendants and were reported to have struck at about 1830 hours.



Whilst escaping with their booty, they also attacked a mobile money vendor and forcibly took everything she had on her.