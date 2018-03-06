Driver Allegedly Sacrifices His Life For His Passengers And Dies Alone In Accident

Related Stories The driver of a commercial vehicle was the lone casualty of an accident after he sacrificed his life to save his passengers.



The late driver of Ejiro Onovughe Motors has been hailed a hero after passengers who survived the accident recounted how he intentionally ensured it was his side of the car that collided with the trailer to protect his passengers.



The bus was conveying passengers from Delta to Lagos state when it collided with a heavy duty trailer and the driver died on the spot.