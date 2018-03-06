First Lady's Wish For Ghana Today

Related Stories As we celebrate 61 years of independence today, my wish is for the Presidents vision; ’A Ghana Beyond Aid’ to materialise. I am thankful that I have an opportunity to make a difference and I will encourage everyone to try and do the best they can as we journey on. May God Bless us all. Happy Independence Day!🇬🇭 Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.