One Person Killed And 17 Others Hurt By Rainstorm

Related Stories A two and a-half year boy died of his wounds and 17 others suffered cuts and broken bones when a church building collapsed on them during a severe rainstorm that hit Agona-Swedru.



The powerful storm, which lasted for about 15 minutes, also left in excess of 200 people displaced.



The deceased, Ozil Koo Opare, had been rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital with the other injured persons for treatment but did not survive.



Dr. Dzedzegbe Apetorgbe, the Medical Superintendent, confirmed this to journalists.



He said five of the injured were treated and discharged, leaving 12 now on admission at the facility.



He added that they would undergo x-ray examination to determine whether they should be referred to Winneba or the Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals.



The Covenant Temple Ministries International was holding a service when the building tumbled under the impact of the storm.



Mr. Joseph Kojo Appiah, an Official of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Agona West Municipality, said the displaced were putting up with friends and relatives.



Many public buildings including the Agona Swedru Circuit Court, National Vocational Institute and basic schools were also wrecked.



Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Ms. Betty Vuha, the Municipal NADMO Director, had visited the affected areas to assess the situation.