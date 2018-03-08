Why The IGP Reshuffled Top Police Officers Last Week

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante Apeatu has reacted to criticisms that last week’s reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the police administration will not bring about anything new in the fight against the upsurge of armed robbery.



In a radio interview with Joy FM, on the side-lines of Ghana’s 61stIndependence Anniversary celebrations, Mr Asante Apeatu said fresh arrests of armed robbers would soon be made to prove a point. “We are up to the test and over the days, you will see our response to some of these things,” he said.



“Reshuffling is a normal thing in the police service and whoever thinks that reshuffling is not going to help should better think differently.” “Definitely we are bringing new people with innovations and other things, so it is not like somebody is being victimised... it is to bring new ideas over time, very soon, you will see a number of arrests,” the IGP told the radio station.



Two robbery victims were killed last week and the IGP subsequently reshuffled the top hierarchy of the police administration.





Source: Daily Graphic