KATH Rebranding To Improve Care

Related Stories The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is taking measures to strengthen staff discipline in the use of resources and their relationships with clients to help improve quality of care at the facility.



The board had therefore approved new set of policies to guide the conduct of staff at all levels.



Among them is the introduction of a biometric fingerprint attendance registration system, which will be used to validate staff members’ punctuality and attendance to work, their promotion and monthly salaries.



Additionally, management has declared the facility a “drug-free institution”, which makes it an offence for any staff to use or abuse illicit drugs and substances including alcohol.



Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital said the multiplicity of challenges facing the nation’s second largest referral facility, required that all stakeholders, including management and staff played their expected roles without let or hindrance.



He was opening the 2017 annual performance review meeting of the hospital in Kumasi.



Dr Owusu-Danso said the new board and management take the issue of discipline very serious since it was the only means the hospital could effectively deliver on its mandate.



He said management was determined to reduce drastically wastage by taking a critical look at procurement practices and payment systems, adding that, measures had already been taken to subject all transactions to value for money audits in all areas of its operation.



Management, with the support of the board has also begun to blacklist companies which have attempted to defraud the hospital in the supply of goods and services, while some staff members involved in underhand dealings were undergoing various disciplinary measures.



Dr Owusu-Dansao said management was prepared to ensure that every amount earned at the facility was duly collected, accounted for and spent wisely to ensure quality patient care.



He was optimistic that the full deployment of the hospital administration and management system at the facility by the end of March would help ensure prudent use of resources, reduce wastage while facilitating clinical records and work of personnel at all operational areas.



Dr Oheneba Danso charged the staff to rededicate themselves and continue to work hard to improve quality of care in order to maintain the image of the facility as a preferred choice for medical care in the country.