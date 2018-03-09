Rainstorm Displaces 300 People In Tano South

Related Stories An estimated 300 people in the Tano South District of Brong-Ahafo Region has been rendered homeless following a heavy downpour that hit the area in the early hours of yesterday.



At least 60 structures, made up of both concrete and mad houses, were affected in the downpour, which lasted several hours. The rainstorm coupled with strong winds resulted in the collapse of some of the structures, whilst the roofs of other buildings were ripped off.



The affected communities included Techimantia, Derma, Ankaase, Adaa and Akrobo.



Confirming the incident to the Ghanaian Times, Kwabena Adjei, NADMO Coordinator in the Tano South District, said the victims were being housed in temporary structures.



According to the Coordinator, his outfit had gone to the scene to assess the situation and would soon attend to the needs of the affected people.



He said NADMO was mobilising resources and logistics as they were in touch with the district assembly and their regional office in Sunyani to distribute relief items to the people.



Meanwhile, the MP of the area, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, had distributed building materials to support some of the affected victims.



The items included roofing sheets and nails.



The MP called on the public, particularly benevolent organisations, to come to the aid of the victims.