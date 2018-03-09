The Two Men Who Beheaded A 5-Yr-Old Boy - PHOTO

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for their involvement in the beheading of a five (5) year old boy at Ampabame near Sokoban in the Kumasi Metropolis.



The suspects are Vikuniba Joe 21 and Kozel Borama age 25 years.



The suspects were arrested after police received information that the two Togolese had approached sheik Alhaji Mohammed Maaye a spiritualist at Suame to sell human parts to him.



The spiritualist according to the police feigned interest, and agreed to pay an amount of two thousand five hundred Ghana cedis (2,500.00) to them after collection. He then informed police.



The Ashanti regional police command upon receiving this tip off proceded to the residence of the spiritualist located at suame Zongo and arrested the suspects with the ‘fresh’ head, which was concealed in a black polythene bag.



“Suspects later led the police to retrieve the headless body of the deceased, which was found at the outskirt of Ampabame near Sokoban in an uncompleted building. Investigation so far has revealed that the deceased was residing with his parents at Suame a suburb of Kumasi. Further investigation revealed that at about 6pm on Wednesday 7 march 2018, the two were roaming at Suame roundabout where they met the deceased. They approached the deceased and lured him with yogurt. They hired a taxi and pushed him in. They then took him to an uncompleted building at Sokoban and beheaded. When the headless body of the 5 year was found, it was noticed that the deceased both hands had been cut off. The fresh head, hands of the deceased and the headless body has been deposited at Komfo Anokye teaching hospital morgue” COP Ken Yeboah said.



Meanwhile the deceased has been identified as Silas Kunsana a twin.



The suspects have been charged with murder and will be arraigned before court next week.



