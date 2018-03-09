The Nigerian National Declared Wanted In Ghana - PHOTOS

Related Stories A Nigerian national from Delta State has been declared wanted for series of robbery attacks in Ghana.



According to Ghana Police Service, the suspect, 29-year-old Kess Billions is alleged to be the leader of a ruthless robbery gang terrorizing Accra, Ghana.



The authorities said in a statement that he led his gang to rob a forex bureau at Teshie Tsuibleoo on the 31st of January, 2018, and they made away with an unspecified amount of money.









