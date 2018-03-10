Govt. Pays Traders Around Nana Addo’s House GHC3000 To Leave?

Related Stories The government of Ghana has given compensation packages ranging from GHC3000 and GHC10,000 for traders operating around the private residence of President Nana Addo to evacuate the area by March 15, 2018.



According to Prime News checks, officers from National Security were around Nana Addo’s house on Friday, March 9, 2018, and handed the compensation packages to some shop owners.



But some traders were not content with the amount given them saying it not a true reflection of their investments.



“They told us they would give us something to take our containers. They gave some GHc 2,000, some GHc 3,000 and I heard some were given GHc 10,000.” A woman stated.



Another trader who spoke with a Starr FM reporter lamented that “They have given us the money but we are not happy with the amount. Some of us have been here for more than 20 years and all we could get is GHC3000. How do I take care of my family of six with this small money? I have been selling Gari and Beans here for 22 years, now I have no place to go and sell and they want me to move by next week,”



However, Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of Institute for Democratic Governance, IDEG, said much as it is not known why President Nana Addo still resides in his Private residence, the Minister for Housing must come out to explain the current development.



He added that the amount of money given to the traders who have been working there for past a decade is not enough to cater for their expenses to begin a new business and life somewhere else.





