Teens Take Over Cyber Crime In Assin Worakese

Nana Appiah Niama Okofo III, the Chief of Worakese, a farming community in the Assin South District of the Central Region, says some cyber criminals have turned the community into their haven.



He indicated that most of the people that engage in crimes in the area are aged between 14 and 16.



Nana Appiah Niama Okofo III explained that they engage in cyber-related fraud, popularly called ‘Sakawa,’ mobile money fraud and child pornography, among others.



The chief, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE in an interview said: “I am terrified about the behaviour and the acceptance of cyber crime by most of the youth here as a viable means of survival, regardless of the personal and national consequences.”



According to him, most the youth who have refused to work undertake fraudulent activities to acquire wealth quickly.



This, he noted, has encouraged many children of school going-age to abandon their education, saying “there is no need to go to school because we have the money people are looking for.”



He said “they don’t go to school, all they do is 419 and wee smoking. Occasionally, they gather themselves in the bush with the young girls and ladies and engage in dastardly acts.



“I am scared because looking at the age of the young people who have been undertaking such activities in the community, I do not want to predict but the future is bleak because they are teaching their siblings,” the chief said.



He urged the youth, especially students, to stay away from cyber fraud and focus on their books to enable them to become useful citizens in future.



The chief appealed to parents and guardians to prioritise the moral upbringing of children and encourage them to stay away from “Sakawa” because of its negative effects.



He therefore appealed to the general public, especially the Police and sister security agencies, to come to their aid before the issues get out of hand.



He called on the Police to intensify public awareness on cyber crime and sensitise the populace on the country’s preparedness to deal with the phenomenon.