There Are Far More Gays In Ghana Than Ghanaians Realize – US Ambassador

Related Stories Despite the stark opposition on homosexuality in Ghana, United States’ Ambassador Robert P. Jackson has stated that the LGBT group should not be chastised for their sexuality.



Mr Robert Jackson, in a discussion on ’21 minutes with KKB’, remarked, “I believe that everyone should enjoy the same human rights and personally I believe that people are either born heterosexual or homosexual. It’s not a lifestyle choice.”



The issue of homosexuality and its legalization in the country has been a huge subject of debate.



Without making any definite pronouncement on the issue during an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera, President Akufo-Addo had stated that any possible change will only come after a strong concerted push for LGBT rights from some sections of the public.



“For these socio-cultural issues, I don’t believe that in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that much impact on public opinion that will say; change it,” he stated.



Citizens, including religious leaders came at the tail of the president for making what they described as ‘unpleasant’ utterances on the subject.



According to the Diplomat however, people are naturally born gay while adding statistically, about 10% of people are born gay. To him Ghanaians are not privy to the large number of members of the LGBT fraternity. He explained that due to stereotypes and victimization, people are unable to openly admit to being gay.



“I think there are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realize but because of societal attitudes they keep their sexuality very private," the diplomat said as he took his turn in an interaction with GhanaWeb editor Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng on '21 minutes with KKB'.



While there has been an increase in the acceptance of homosexuality in most western countries, particularly the US, Ghana remains one of the several countries that are yet to officially embrace and tolerate persons who may not necessarily be 'straight'. This, some attribute to religious belief systems as well as culture.



In a response to whether or not he thinks it is myopic for anybody to deny another of some basic human rights just because of the individual's sexuality, the US Ambassador to Ghana responded in the affirmative saying, 'I do think it's myopic. I think it reflects a lack of understanding of the science...I think that many of those Ghanaians if they study the issue they might come to a different conclusion."



The US Ambassador was however quick to add that his comments do not in any way suggest that the United States is forcing any particular country to legalize homosexuality. “The United States is not asking anyone to change their religious beliefs or to legalize homosexuality. We are asking that all people be treated the same – that they have the same human rights and the right to privacy," he said.





