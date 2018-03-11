Kwabenya Jail Break: One More Suspect Busted

Related Stories One of the escapees of the Kwabenya police shooting, Emmanuel Kotey, has been arrested at Asikasu near Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.



Kotey, who was allegedly part of those who broke jail at Kwabenya during which police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi of the Kwabenya Police in the Greater Accra Region was shot and killed in January 2018 was arrested by the Asamankese District Police on Friday, March 9, 2018.



Kotey according to the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police ( ASP), Ebenezer Tetteh, was arrested in his hideout in the cocoa growing community of Asikasu following intelligence picked up by the Eastern Regional Police Command.



"I have since informed Kwabenya police to come for him", he told the Daily Graphic.



Hide out



This is the second time in one week that the Eastern Regional Police Command is arresting alleged armed robbers hiding in the region.



"They are finding Eastern region a safe haven for hiding but we will persue them", ASP Tetteh stated.



Collaboration



He urged the public to continue to support the police, especially, with information to help the police to deal with criminals.



"What we need is more community police collaboration", he added.



He however, commended some members of the public for giving the police timely information which had led to the major arrests