Fake Military Man Found In Vice Presidents' Office

On 11/03/18 at 1145 hours, ASP/Mr. Benjamin Adu Effah of VVIPU, Accra i/c C/Inspr. Bediako Darkwah of same Unit arrested to the Airport Station.



A 23 year old Sissey Ibrahim dressed in complete Military Uniforms with the name tag "Zakari". The officers reported that, on same date about 11:30 hours, the suspect who claims to be a student of University of Ghana, Legon, was spotted in the company of the security details of the Vice-President of the Republic at the Airport in the uniforms.

That, the demeanour and styles of the suspect gave him out. He was accosted, interrogated and found not to be a Military officer. Suspect asserts that, the uniforms belong to his elder brother Sgt. Zakari Ibrahim of 5BN Burma Camp, with whom he stays. That, the said Sgt. Zakari Ibrahim is presently on Peace keeping Operations in Lebanon.



Suspect is in custody assisting investigation.