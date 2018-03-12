Airstrip To Be Constructed In Yendi - Aviation Ministry

Related Stories An airstrip is to be constructed in Yendi, Deputy Aviation Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has announced.

He added that a four-acre stretch of land for the project had already been secured.



He indicated that it would come in handy during emergency situations.



The Deputy Minister at the weekend led officials of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airport Company to the palace of the Kampakuya-Na Andani Yakubu Abdulai, Regent of Dagbon, and acting President of the Dagbon Traditional Council, to thank him for the release of the land.



He did not tell when the project would commence but said it was going to be soon.

He applauded the chief for taking steps to ensure the protection of aviation lands in the region.



Mr. Darko-Mensah spoke of plans to build a terminal and other facilities at the Tamale International Airport to expand its operations as Ghana made determined effort to become an aviation hub in the West Africa sub-region.



“The Tamale Airport would one day become the only facility where Hajj pilgrims will travel from Ghana to Saudi Arabia for their annual religious activities.”



Kampakuya-Na Abdulai said the region was seeing tremendous socio-economic development, something that demanded efficient transport services.



It was this that inspired him to make the land available for the project.



He reminded the ministry to move quickly to protect the land – erect signposts to ward off encroachers.