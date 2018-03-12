Farmer, 35 Kills 19 Year-Old Girlfriend

Related Stories A 35 year-old farmer is in the grips of the Enchi District Police Command for allegedly shooting his 19 year-old girlfriend to death at Adonikrom in the Aowin District in the Western Region.



The suspect, Daniel Gyan, who lives in a cottage at Adonikrom in Enchi, was said to have had a misunderstanding with Emelia and shot her in the chest through the back.



The Enchi District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Raymond Kofi Erzuah disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



According to him, the suspect hails from Aburi in the Eastern Region.



He said on March 9, at about 2200 hours, one Prosper Bedzo of Adonikrom who was accompanied by the police night patrol team came to the police station and made a complaint that, at about 1930 hours a quarrel ensued between the deceased who is his neice and the boyfriend Daniel over money.



He said the suspect became offended took his single barrel gun and shot Emelia and fled.



He said those who witnessed the incident quickly went to Emelia's aid, rushed her to the hospital for treatment but she died on the way.



Superintendent Erzuah explained that the police apprehended Daniel on that same day at Botchweykrom, which is about two miles from where he had allegedly committed the offence.



He said the suspect has since been detained for further investigations.



The District Police Commander said Emelia's body has since been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.



