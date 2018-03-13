Ethiopians Flee To Kenya

Related Stories Kenya's Red Cross is giving aid to people fleeing the Ethiopian border town of Moyale amidst an ongoing military operation, according to its Twitter account.



We reported earlier how nine civilians were killed during an operation in the town on Saturday.



As a result, the Ethiopian military has said it has suspended several soldiers and launched investigations.



But it seems some residents have taken the decision to flee.



The Red Cross said 2,000 people have arrived in Kenya so far.



Moyale Mayor Aschalew Yohannes told DW Amharic some 50,000 civilians had crossed to Kenya.



The Ethiopian News Agency said soldiers were deployed to Moyale town in the Oromia region to pursue Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) fighters who had crossed into Ethiopia from three locations.



OLF is a secessionist group which the government has branded a terrorist organisation.