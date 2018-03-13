Masts, Two FM Stations Obstructing Flights In Wa

Related Stories Some three masts belonging to Vodafone Ghana and two commercial radio stations, namely: Puopeli FM and W 93.5 FM, have become a hindrance to the safe take-off and landing of flights at the Wa Airport.



The masts are said to often interfere when a flight was about to land at the Airport while that of Vodafone Ghana have become a hindrance to flight take-off from the airport.



As a result, managers of the three companies were summoned to a meeting with the Deputy Minister for Aviation, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Mr Paul Kontoh, Director in charge of General Services at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Mr Michael Omane Mensah, Regional Airport Manager, Tamale and Wa Airports to discuss the issue.



The Director, General Services at the GCAA made it clear that if the companies have not acquired the requisite permit from the Authority, there is no way compensation could be paid for any relocation of a mast.



The Deputy Aviation Minister directed the managers of the affected companies to find out from their owners whether they had acquired a permit from the GCAA after which they should contact the Aviation Ministry so that a technical person would be sent down to address the issue.



He said the Airport was ready for business adding that “should we get any airline that is ready to fly to the region today, we will commence business”.



Mr Darko-Mensah called for full cooperation from all parties to ensure that all challenges were quickly addressed.