Fire Burns Files, Documents In Judge’s Chamber

The chamber of a Ho Circuit Court Judge got burnt early Monday morning destroying files and documents.



The fire also burnt furniture, curtains, carpets and destroyed louver blades.



An eye witness told the Ghana News Agency that the fire, which started at around 0100 hours lasted till 0400 hours, and that the timely intervention of personnel from the Fire Service prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the court complex.



Meanwhile the Court Registrar said an inventory of files and other items destroyed would be taken, but refused to comment on the incident, citing ongoing investigations into the cause of the fire.



The situation compelled the circuit court to adjourn sitting until further notice. Source: GNA