Commission On New Regions Begins Hearings In N/R

Related Stories The Commission of Inquiry into the creation of the proposed new regions has begun its work in the Northern Region, holding consultations with various stakeholders to justify the need to create the new regions.



Members of the Commission on Monday met with some heads of department in the region, including Education, Health, Police Command as well as members of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs in Tamale, to seek their views on the demand for the creation of two new regions out of the Northern region.



The Commission begins public hearing on the creation of two proposed new regions out of the Northern Region from March 13, to March 25.



The Commission will hold five public hearings at towns in the Gonja Traditional Area while four public hearings will be held at towns in the Mamprugu Traditional Area, the two traditional areas that have petitioned the Commission to create new regions out of the Northern Region.



Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, Chairman of the Commission, who addressed members of the Northern Region House of Chiefs in Tamale on Monday, on the work of the Commission in the region, said “You are the custodians of our tradition and you speak for our people. The views expressed here will certainly be taken into consideration when making our recommendations.”



Justice Allan Brobbey said “These consultations are fact finding in nature and will assist the Commission in forming a view on whether there is the need and substantial demand for the creation of two new regions out of the existing Northern Region.”



Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa, Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area urged the Commission “To tread cautiously and take cognizance of the region’s ethnic diversity as well as the apprehension of some fearing that the act of creating regions will alienate their people and also lead to loss of land, which are treasured possessions by all chiefs and people of the region.”



He said “Our people are full of expectations and hopes that the dream of creating these new regions will materialize and we as revered chiefs cannot afford to terminate those high hopes and expectations of the people we rule” he said.