Ashaiman MUSEC Impounds 200 Motorbikes

The Ashaiman Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) on Saturday impounded about 200 motorbikes which are being used for the illegal commercial activities(okada).



Mr Moses Ayariga, a member of the Ashaiman Municipal Taskforce, told the media that the taskforce collaborated with the Police to bring sanity on the roads.



Mr Ayariga added that the impounding of the motorbikes would also help combat crime in the Municipality as they were associated with traffic offenses, stealing and robbery, among others.



He stated that those impounded would be screened and recalcitrant owners would be prosecuted.



Meanwhile, Mr Tijani Mohammed, Chairman of the Ashaiman Okada Riders, had appealed to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) to stop impounding but rather create a parking lot for them just like cars.



Mr Tijani said even though the Okada riders were obeying directives from the Assembly not to park around the traffic light area, the task-force impounded motorbikes parked by people who came to town to buy.



He added that government must be lenient with them as they used the same motorbikes to campaign to get them elected during the election after promising them jobs.



He indicated that since the government was yet to provide them with the necessary jobs, okada riders must be allowed to ply their jobs to enable them fend for the families.