Police Officer Charged With Murder Of GSTS Student

Related Stories A Takoradi District court has set Friday March 23, 2018 for committal proceedings in the case involving a police officer who had been charged with murder by the Attorney General’s Department.



The deceased, Lawrence Baidoo, a student of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi was in the company of three other colleagues when he was allegedly shot by Police Constable Shaibu Adjei on December, 22 at Nyankrom in the Shama District.



The deceased unfortunately passed on before reaching a private health facility in the neighbourhood at Inchaban.

The case which has been pending before the Takoradi Magistrate court since January 2018 was referred to the Attorney General for advice at the last hearing.



The prosecution led by Inspector Bernard Paa Ahinsah told the court at the last adjourned date that enough evidence had been gathered during investigations and had been forwarded to the Attorney General upon whose advice the accused has now been charged with murder.



The court, Presided over by his worship Thomas Kobina Offeibie adjourned the case to Friday March, 23 for committal proceedings to begin to ascertain whether the charge was maintainable on the face of the records.



Lawyer Kobina Ebo Donkor a friend of the court was excited at the current development.



Meanwhile, an application for bail by the accused police officer was to be heard at the Sekondi High court in Kweikuma.



