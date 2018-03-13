Wee Sale Booms In Begoro

Related Stories Begoro, a farming community in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region, is now becoming an end-user and peddler hub for illicit drugs trade.



Findings revealed that Begoro has been seriously plagued by all manner of social-vices, which include minors engaged in prostitution, stealing, alcoholism and armed robbery.



A high sale of wee and some deadly concoction believed to be alcoholic beverages mixed with Indian hemp was also recorded.



These notorious ghettos are popularly known amongst the drug peddlers, users and addicts as ‘Bolar and cemetery ghettos.



About 80 per cent of the youth in Begoro are alleged to be involved in smoking marijuana (wee), a worrying development which has become a grave concern to the assembly members of the area, who have raised an alarm over this pressing issue.



The discussion on the upsurge of wee smoking by youth in Begoro came to light during the 7th Begoro District Assembly meeting when Assembly member for Bontrase Electoral area, Hon Rev George Opoku Acheampong, expressed disappointment in the Begoro District Police Command for failing to respond to an earlier complain regarding young men of the area who were normally found smoking wee and its related drugs.



He disclosed that some time ago, he and some residents reported the drug peddlers to the Begoro District Police Command, but no arrests were effected.



To their surprise however, the drug peddlers soon returned to their ghettos to continue their nefarious activities.



In this regard, Mr Acheampong appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, put in place lasting measures that would stop the trade in illicit drugs in the area.



Residents, who spoke to Today bitterly lamented the situation and the kind of dangers associated with practice.



Visibly worried, the residents called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to order for the immediate arrest of the drug peddlers.



However, the Begoro District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Asiwome Abgemenyale, responding to the issue, said his outfit was doing its possible best to ensure all drug peddlers as well as users were flushed out from the community.



He, however, called for a collaborative effort and support to enable them deliver effectively.