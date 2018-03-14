Martin Amidu, Mensa Otabil, Kofi Annan make 2018 100 Most Reputable Africans

Related Stories Leading Global Reputation-Management Consulting Company, Reputation Poll, has released its inaugural list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.



The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including: Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business has representation from 33 African Countries with 55 males and 45 females.



The list of 100 Africans has Nigeria leading with 21 individuals with South Africa, Kenya and Ghana following respectively.



9 Ghanaians who made the list: Martin Amidu, Dr. Mensah Otabil, Kofi Annan, Dr Ken Kwaku, Yaw Nsarkoh, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Patrick Awuah, Patience Akyianu and Fred Swaniker.



Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Nigeria’s Prof Yemi Osibanjo, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Mauritius’s Ameenah Gurib.



In governance; the list features 3 African Presidents, 2 Vice Presidents, 2 former Presidents, a former Vice President, a First lady, Members of Parliament and Ministers.



In Business; Strive Masiyiwa, Koos Bekker, Barclays Bank’s Patience Akyianu and Wendy Lucas Bull are represented for their works across Africa.



For their fight against corruption are: Ghana’s special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and South Africa’s Public Prosecutor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.



In Leadership; Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, H.E Graça Machel DBE, Dr Paul Enenche and Winnie Byanyima are also featured on the list.



They are joined by others of less popularity but great potency in the vigor of their social impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurs who are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.



Reputation Poll which is known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also set to be announcing new set of research works on personalities and brands across the globe.



During the announcement of the list, the Board made mention of their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, Organisations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.



More details are available on www.reputationpoll.com



Below is the full list in alphabetical order:



Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank



Ameenah Gurib (H.E) || President, Mauritius



Amina J Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, UN



Anas Aremeyaw Anas || Investigative Journalist



Angela Ndambuki || CEO, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry



At Boshoff || Senior Pastor, Christian Revival Church



Beldina Auma || Former Chairperson, World Bank-IMF African Society



Biram Dah Abeid || Advocate



Busisiwe Mkhwebane || Public Prosecutor, South Africa



Buumba Malambo || Founder, Buumbalambo Foundation



Carlos Lopes || Professor, Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice



Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist



Chris Imafidon (Prof) || Academia



Chris Oyakhilome (Dr.)|| Founder, Christ Embassy



Cyril Ramaphosa || President, South Africa



Dambisa Moyo || Global Economist



Daniel Kaluuya || Actor



David Maraga (Justice) || Chief Justice, Kenya



David Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder, Winners’ Chapel



Denis Mukwege || Gynecologist



Desmond Tutu (Archbishop) || Retired Anglican Bishop



Edna Adan Ismail || Anti-FGM Activist



Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President, Liberia



Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Bishop, Swaziland



Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano State



Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || GO, Redeemed Christian Church of God



Ezekiel Mutua || CEO, Kenya Film Classification Board



Fadumo Dayib || Politician



Farida Nabourema || Activist, Togo



Fela Durotoye || Motivational Speaker



Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church



Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy



Graça Machel DBE (H.E.) || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel



Graca Maria Sanches || Politician



Hania Morsi Fadl (Dr.) || Activist



Inonge Wina (H.E.) || Vice President, Zambia



Jaha Dukureh || Advocate



January Makamba || Minister, Tanzania



John Momoh || Founder, Channels TV



Josephine Ojiambo (Dr.) || Deputy Secretary-General, Commonwealth



Joyce Banda (H.E.) || Former President, Malawi



Judy Dlamini (Dr.) || Founder, Mbekani Group



Julie Gichuru || CEO, African Leadership Dialogues



Julien Ciakudia (Prof) || Anglican Reverend



Justina Mutale (Dr.) || Founder, Justina Mutale Leadership Foundation



Ken Kwaku (Dr.) || Former Director, Africa International Dev, Commonwealth



Khadija Patel || Editor-in-Chief, Mail & Guardian



Killion Munyama || MP, Polish Parliament



King Mohammed VI || King of Morocco



Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel



Koos Bekker || Chairman, Naspers



Laila Mamou || CEO, Wafasalaf



Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist, Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace



Lupita Nyong’o || Actress



Makhosi Khoza|| Former MP, South Africa



Martin Amidu || Special Prosecutor, Ghana



Mathews Phosa|| Politician/Lawyer



Matthew Hassan Kukah (Bishop) || Bishop, Roman Catholic Church



Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Dr.)|| National Spokesperson, Economic Freedom Fighters



Mensa Otabil || Founder, International Central Gospel Church



Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation



Mohamed ElBaradei || Former Vice-President, Egypt



Mohamed Mansour || Chairman, Mansour Group



Mohammed Dewji || President & CEO, MeTL Group



Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo || Secretary General, OPEC



Monica Geingos (H.E.) || First Lady, Namibia



Monica Kerretts-Makau (Dr.) || Senior faculty, Strathmore Business School



Mosun Bello-Olusoga || Board Chair, Access Bank PLC Nigeria



Moussa Faki Mahamat || Chairperson, African Union Commission



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) || Former Minister, Nigeria



Nkosana Moyo (Dr.) || Politician



Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International



Olga Johnson || Secretary-General, Energy for Africa Foundation



Patience Akyianu || MD, Barclays Bank Ghana



Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University



Paul Enenche (Dr.) || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre



Paul Kagame (H.E) || President, Rwanda



PLO Lumumba|| Director, Kenya School of Law



Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech



Reginald Mengi || Chairman, IPP Limited



Ruth Oniang’o (Prof) || Founder, Rural Outreach Africa



Samuel Kofi Woods || Activist & Former Minister, Liberia



Santie Botha || Chancellor, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University



Sara Menker || Founder, Gro Intelligence



Soyode Alistair || Founder, Ben TV London



Stanley Ntagali (Archbishop) || Archbishop, Uganda



Stephen Saad || Founder, Aspen Pharmacare



Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless



Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III|| Emir, Sokoto



Susan Fajana Thomas || Former Mayor/Councilor, Hackney, England



Tedros Adhanom (Dr.) || Director General, World Health Organization



Thuli Madonsela || Former Public Prosecutor, South Africa



Tony Elumelu || Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation



Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show



Unity Dow || Activist



Wendy Lucas Bull || Board Chair, Barclays Africa Group



Wendy LuhabeFounder || Women Private Equity Fund



Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International



Yaw Nsarkoh || Executive Vice President, Unilever Ghana/ Nigeria



Yemi Osinbajo (Prof) || Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria





