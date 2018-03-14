 
Martin Amidu, Mensa Otabil, Kofi Annan make 2018 100 Most Reputable Africans
 
14-Mar-2018  
Leading Global Reputation-Management Consulting Company, Reputation Poll, has released its inaugural list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The list which features individuals from diverse sectors including: Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business has representation from 33 African Countries with 55 males and 45 females.

The list of 100 Africans has Nigeria leading with 21 individuals with South Africa, Kenya and Ghana following respectively.

9 Ghanaians who made the list: Martin Amidu, Dr. Mensah Otabil, Kofi Annan, Dr Ken Kwaku, Yaw Nsarkoh, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Patrick Awuah, Patience Akyianu and Fred Swaniker.

Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Nigeria’s Prof Yemi Osibanjo, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Mauritius’s Ameenah Gurib.

In governance; the list features 3 African Presidents, 2 Vice Presidents, 2 former Presidents, a former Vice President, a First lady, Members of Parliament and Ministers.

In Business; Strive Masiyiwa, Koos Bekker, Barclays Bank’s Patience Akyianu and Wendy Lucas Bull are represented for their works across Africa.

For their fight against corruption are: Ghana’s special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and South Africa’s Public Prosecutor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In Leadership; Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, H.E Graça Machel DBE, Dr Paul Enenche and Winnie Byanyima are also featured on the list.

They are joined by others of less popularity but great potency in the vigor of their social impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurs who are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll which is known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also set to be announcing new set of research works on personalities and brands across the globe.

During the announcement of the list, the Board made mention of their continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, Organisations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.

More details are available on www.reputationpoll.com

Below is the full list in alphabetical order:

Akinwumi Adesina || President, African Development Bank

Ameenah Gurib (H.E) || President, Mauritius

Amina J Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, UN

Anas Aremeyaw Anas || Investigative Journalist

Angela Ndambuki || CEO, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry

At Boshoff || Senior Pastor, Christian Revival Church

Beldina Auma || Former Chairperson, World Bank-IMF African Society

Biram Dah Abeid || Advocate

Busisiwe Mkhwebane || Public Prosecutor, South Africa

Buumba Malambo || Founder, Buumbalambo Foundation

Carlos Lopes || Professor, Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie || Activist

Chris Imafidon (Prof) || Academia

Chris Oyakhilome (Dr.)|| Founder, Christ Embassy

Cyril Ramaphosa || President, South Africa

Dambisa Moyo || Global Economist

Daniel Kaluuya || Actor

David Maraga (Justice) || Chief Justice, Kenya

David Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder, Winners’ Chapel

Denis Mukwege || Gynecologist

Desmond Tutu (Archbishop) || Retired Anglican Bishop

Edna Adan Ismail || Anti-FGM Activist

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President, Liberia

Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Bishop, Swaziland

Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi || Emir, Kano State

Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || GO, Redeemed Christian Church of God

Ezekiel Mutua || CEO, Kenya Film Classification Board

Fadumo Dayib || Politician

Farida Nabourema || Activist, Togo

Fela Durotoye || Motivational Speaker

Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church

Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy

Graça Machel DBE (H.E.) || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel

Graca Maria Sanches || Politician

Hania Morsi Fadl (Dr.) || Activist

Inonge Wina (H.E.) || Vice President, Zambia

Jaha Dukureh || Advocate

January Makamba || Minister, Tanzania

John Momoh || Founder, Channels TV

Josephine Ojiambo (Dr.) || Deputy Secretary-General, Commonwealth

Joyce Banda (H.E.) || Former President, Malawi

Judy Dlamini (Dr.) || Founder, Mbekani Group

Julie Gichuru || CEO, African Leadership Dialogues

Julien Ciakudia (Prof) || Anglican Reverend

Justina Mutale (Dr.) || Founder, Justina Mutale Leadership Foundation

Ken Kwaku (Dr.) || Former Director, Africa International Dev, Commonwealth

Khadija Patel || Editor-in-Chief, Mail & Guardian

Killion Munyama || MP, Polish Parliament

King Mohammed VI || King of Morocco

Kofi Annan || Co-Founder, Africa Progress Panel

Koos Bekker || Chairman, Naspers

Laila Mamou || CEO, Wafasalaf

Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist, Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace

Lupita Nyong’o || Actress

Makhosi Khoza|| Former MP, South Africa

Martin Amidu || Special Prosecutor, Ghana

Mathews Phosa|| Politician/Lawyer

Matthew Hassan Kukah (Bishop) || Bishop, Roman Catholic Church

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Dr.)|| National Spokesperson, Economic Freedom Fighters

Mensa Otabil || Founder, International Central Gospel Church

Mo Ibrahim || Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation

Mohamed ElBaradei || Former Vice-President, Egypt

Mohamed Mansour || Chairman, Mansour Group

Mohammed Dewji || President & CEO, MeTL Group

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo || Secretary General, OPEC

Monica Geingos (H.E.) || First Lady, Namibia

Monica Kerretts-Makau (Dr.) || Senior faculty, Strathmore Business School

Mosun Bello-Olusoga || Board Chair, Access Bank PLC Nigeria

Moussa Faki Mahamat || Chairperson, African Union Commission

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) || Former Minister, Nigeria

Nkosana Moyo (Dr.) || Politician

Obiageli Ezekwesili || Co-Founder, Transparency International

Olga Johnson || Secretary-General, Energy for Africa Foundation

Patience Akyianu || MD, Barclays Bank Ghana

Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University

Paul Enenche (Dr.) || Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Paul Kagame (H.E) || President, Rwanda

PLO Lumumba|| Director, Kenya School of Law

Rebecca Enonchong || CEO, AppsTech

Reginald Mengi || Chairman, IPP Limited

Ruth Oniang’o (Prof) || Founder, Rural Outreach Africa

Samuel Kofi Woods || Activist & Former Minister, Liberia

Santie Botha || Chancellor, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

Sara Menker || Founder, Gro Intelligence

Soyode Alistair || Founder, Ben TV London

Stanley Ntagali (Archbishop) || Archbishop, Uganda

Stephen Saad || Founder, Aspen Pharmacare

Strive Masiyiwa || Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless

Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III|| Emir, Sokoto

Susan Fajana Thomas || Former Mayor/Councilor, Hackney, England

Tedros Adhanom (Dr.) || Director General, World Health Organization

Thuli Madonsela || Former Public Prosecutor, South Africa

Tony Elumelu || Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Trevor Noah || TV Host, The Daily Show

Unity Dow || Activist

Wendy Lucas Bull || Board Chair, Barclays Africa Group

Wendy LuhabeFounder || Women Private Equity Fund

Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, Oxfam International

Yaw Nsarkoh || Executive Vice President, Unilever Ghana/ Nigeria

Yemi Osinbajo (Prof) || Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
 
 
 
