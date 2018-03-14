Police Hunt For Driver Who Allegedly Robbed 2 Chinese Of GH¢180,000

Related Stories The Bibiani Police has mounted a search for a driver, Kwame Opoku Richard, in connection with the robbery of GH¢180,000 belonging to two Chinese, last Monday, in the Wassa Ankwawso forest reserves, near Sefwi Bekwai, in the Western Region.



According to the police, Opoku Richard, black in complexion, is about 1.68 metres in height, with brown eyes and tattoo marks on the arms, can be located in Kumasi, around the Magazine areas and in Accra.



“The Bibiani Police are looking for Richard in connection with the robbery involving GH¢180,000 in the Wassa Ankwawso forest reserves,” Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said.



Briefing the Ghanaian Times, she said, at about 6.30pm, on Monday, March 5, Chin Kuwan, 35, and Chin Laun, 30, reported to the Sefwi Bekwai Police District Command that about 6pm on that day, they were on board their white Mazda pickup with registration No. GN 9972 – 16, driven by Kwame Opoku Richard.



She said the complainants, who were travelling from Wassa Akropong through Diaso and Wassa Ankwawso to Wassa Saraha, carried GH¢180,000.00 on their vehicle.



On reaching a section of the road in the Wassa Ankwawso forest reserve, ASP Adiku said Opoku Richard suddenly stopped the vehicle and two men, with one wielding a locally manufactured pistol, emerged from the bush and forcibly dragged out the Chinese from the vehicle and ordered the driver to speed away with the car and booty.



“The vehicle was retrieved at a spot about three kilometres from the scene. The driver is highly suspected to be an accomplice,” she added.