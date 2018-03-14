IGP Joins Night Patrol

Related Stories THE INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has introduced new strategies to help foil all activities of armed robbers and other miscreants in the country.



The police chief is reported to have ordered his personnel to intensify night patrol duties across all the eleven police regions of the country, so that people could enjoy their sleep in their various homes.



Mr. Asante-Apeatu, Daily Guide learnt, has forfeited his sleep in recent times, as he personally leads his men at night to patrol in the various communities ofAccra, the national capital.



It is reported that the night patrol duties of the Ghana Police Service across the country had been intensified, especially, when news that the IGP personally leads the Accra team. In fact, Daily Guide recently sighted a picture of Mr. Asante-Apeatu, dressed in bullet-proof jacket and other accoutrements, as he was about to lead his men on one of the night patrol duties in Accra.



A police source, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the decision by the IGP to lead the night patrol operations in Accra had contributed to the decline of criminal activities.





