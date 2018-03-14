Fresh Trouble For Contractor/Human Trafficking Saga

Related Stories A Building contractor who is accused of human trafficking is being sought for by the Accra Circuit Court after travelling outside the country.



Emmanuel Obeng Sintim, who appeared before the court on charges of conspiracy and human trafficking, was granted bail after he had pleaded not guilty.



As part of the bail conditions, Sintim was ordered by the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku to deposit his passport and other travelling documents to the court’s registry.



However, Sintim has managed to travel outside Ghana and the Prosecution was wondering how this development manifested.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah prayed the court to release Sintim’s passport at the court’s registry to the Police for investigations.



According to prosecution, the Police was going to liaise with its INTERPOL and Ghana Immigration Service to ascertain how Sintim managed to secure another passport to leave the shores of Ghana.



The court has obliged prosecution’s request.



The matter has been adjourned to April 12



Sintim is standing trial with one Angelina Danso, a trader, for allegedly trafficking one Victoria Ayennor from Ghana to Kuwait under the pretext of securing her a job as a nurse.



According to prosecution, the accused had promised Victoria that she was going to earn GHȼ 1,450.00 but on reaching Kuwait she was given GHȼ570.00 equivalent amidst maltreatment by her bosses in Kuwait.



Following a petition by the victim’s mother to the Director-General of Criminal Investigation Department, the two accused were arrested.