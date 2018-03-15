Railway Lands: Minister Orders Assemblies To Eject Illegal Occupants

Related Stories Mr. Joe Ghartey, the Minister for Railways Development, has appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) where railway lines pass to take steps to stop any further trespass on railway lands.



They should also refuse any application for permits to build or develop railway lands or change the scheme for their use.



These railway lines he noted, included the Eastern line between Accra-Tema and Kumasi, the Central line between Kotoku and Huni Valley and the line from Tema to Shail Hills.



Mr. Ghartey made the appeal after an inspection tour of the Adum railway terminal and the Aboabo Railway lines in Kumasi on Tuesday, where he scrutinized the state of the railway infrastructure and the extend of encroachment on railway lands in the metropolis.



He was accompanied by his Deputy Minister, Mr. Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, and members from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC).



Mr. Ghartey said the Ministry has directed all its agencies to cease with immediate effect, the sale, release, rentals or parting in anyway, with the interest of government in railway lines.



The Ministry, he indicated, would soon establish an independent committee to investigate all sales and transfer of railway lands.



The Committee would be charged to make appropriate recommendations including, criminal sanctions for onward transmission to the Attorney-General for prosecution of any individual found to have been involved in illegal sale of the lands.



Mr. Ghartey hinted that about 25 companies, which responded to the expression of interest in the redevelopment of the Eastern Railway lines have been shortlisted for consideration.



He said 15 of them would be selected and asked to present detailed financial and technical proposals for the project, adding that government was hopeful to sign a contract for the project to begin by July, this year.