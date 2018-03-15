Ghana Needs An Integrated Approach To Educational Development – Kumasi Mayor

Related Stories Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has said there is the need for an integrated approach to the development and promotion of education in the country.



The private sector, he said, ought to do more in assisting to provide schools with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) facilities, libraries, workshops, furniture and other incentives to facilitate academic work.



This, he said, would help realize the nation’s educational aspiration of providing knowledge, skills and expertise to young people to spearhead the socio-economic development of the country.



Mr Assibey-Antwi said this during the inauguration of a 12-unit classroom block built by the assembly for the Tanoso Anglican Basic School “C” in Kumasi.



He said education is the basis on which poverty could be eradicated and help improve the lives of individuals.



“We cannot build a prosperous society without an enlightened citizenry”, he said, adding that increasing access to education at all levels ought to be a shared responsibility.



This was critical to achieving the sustainable development goal (SDG) of ensuring inclusive and quality education for all, while promoting life-long learning.



Mr Assibey-Antwi said the entire project comes in six phases, including a fence wall, ICT centre, library, staff common room and development of a school park.



He said it is important that the staff, pupils and students take good care of the facility.



The Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah-Sarfo, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Anglican Church of the Province of West Africa, in a speech read on his behalf, urged the teachers to live above reproach in the discharge of their duties.



They should demonstrate seriousness, discipline and ingenuity to help inculcate good moral values in the children they teach, he said.