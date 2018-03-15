Takoradi Court Issues Bench Warrant For Former DCE

Related Stories A Takoradi circuit court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Jomoro in the Western Region, George William Somia.



Mr Somia, a former DCE in the erstwhile John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, failed to appear before the court for his alleged involvement in a purported financial misappropriation levelled against him and the Jomoro Constituency chairman of the NDC, Gideon Koniba.



The two have been accused of collecting huge sums of money from some fishermen in the area in 2016 with intent to procure outboard motors for them, but allegedly failed to provide the equipment.



The court has, therefore, ordered the police to arrest the former DCE and bring him before the court.



The court has adjourned the case to March 27, 2018.