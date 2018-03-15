WAEC Adopts Tough Measures To End Exam Malpractices

Related Stories The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has introduced additional measures to deal with examination malpractices in the country.



The measures include the use of composite answer booklets (inclusive of graph and supplementary sheets), synchronised time for the start of papers across all member countries, installation of more CCTV cameras in its examination halls and the use of metal detectors to search candidates.



In an interview on the sidelines of a media seminar in Accra, the Head of National Office of WAEC, Very Rev. Samuel Nii Nmai Ollennu, said following the discovery of the new trends some candidates were using to cheat in examinations the council had also adopted new measures to counter the new trends adopted.



He said question papers for the various exams would now be released to supervisors not more than 45 minutes before the start of an examination and added that supervisors were not expected to open the packaged question papers more than 10 minutes before the start of any paper.



Very Rev. Ollenu further said candidates who report after an examination has started would be denied entry into the exam hall.



He said the use of the Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software to detect malpractices in multiple-choice tests had also gone a long way to curb cheating in the examinations conducted by the council.



Very. Rev. Ollennu noted that the cancellation of the entire results of candidates and de-recognition of schools which register “unqualified” candidates were some of the sanctions meted out to candidates and schools.



He mentioned the challenges facing WAEC in its efforts to halt malpractices as poor supervision and invigilation by persons tasked to do those jobs.



“The supervisors and invigilators at centres who record high incidence of malpractices are reported to the GES for investigation and necessary action to be taken,” he said.