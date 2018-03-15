Drivers Worried Over Low Patronage

Related Stories Drivers at the Nkawkaw new lorry park have attributed the low patronage of their services to the inability of the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly to move other drivers from the old lorry park to the new place.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Nicholas Owusu, Station Master of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (P.R.O.T.O.A) said, the construction of stores and offices around the new lorry park turned to block the view of the station making it difficult for passengers to locate the station.



Mr Owusu said in the night and at dawn, drivers move all their vehicles outside the lorry park to the road side to attract passengers.



He said, the lorry park has no lights and security around to protect them and passengers.



Mr Owusu appealed to the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly to move all drivers that load along the main road and in front of the old lorry park to the new lorry park.