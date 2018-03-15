Robbery Suspect Demands Bribe Refund From Police

Related Stories A robbery suspect shocked a court in Machakos County when he accused the police of failing to “kill the case” despite him paying them.



Mr Jacob Mutinda Kilonzo told the court that he was taken out of police custody and escorted to a local bank to withdraw a Sh200,000 bribe meant to secure his release.



‘Bribe’



He is one the suspected robbers accused of stealing from a businessman’s home in Matuu Town and camping in his house, dining and making merry for a week.



Mr Kilonzo told Kithimani Senior Resident Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe on Tuesday that he negotiated with the police to settle his case out of court after paying the bribe.



“I was escorted from the police station to KCB Matuu branch in a police vehicle and taken back to custody after withdrawing Sh200,000, which was to be shared between the police officers and the complainant to settle the case and get me freed,” he said.



To back his claims, Mr Kilonzo also presented to court a bank slip that shows he withdrew the money on March 8 at 15:59pm, a minute before the bank’s official closing time.



Shock



According to the Occurrence Book at Matuu Police Station, the suspect was arrested on the night of March 7 and booked in under reference number OB3/8/3/2018, at 2am. The records indicate he was still in police custody on March 8.



Mr Kilonzo shocked the court when he raised his hand requesting help from the magistrate to get his money back, arguing that by preferring robbery charges against him police had reneged on their promise to release him.



“Your honour, now that I have been produced in court, please help me get back the Sh200,000 I gave...because it was meant to secure my freedom,” he said.



Mr Shikwe asked the suspect, who had been brought before him to take plea in the robbery case, to explain once more what transpired and he narrated the story again.



The magistrate then directed that the matter be investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Matuu and asked the suspect to record a statement with the police.



Charges



The suspect was arraigned in court alongside Kelvin Mutunga, Samson Mutavi, Solomon Mutuku and Mwandikwa Sulai. They’re jointly facing two counts of burglary and theft.



According to the charge sheet prepared by police, the suspects are accused of breaking into and entering an electronic shop belonging to Mr Michael Matheka on diverse dates between November 30, 2017 and February 17 this year, and stealing goods valued at Sh350,000.



The second count stated that they also jointly broke into Mr Matheka’s house and stole five television sets, six mattresses, one motorcycle, clothes and other household goods all valued at Sh674,500.



Burglary



The happy-go-lucky gang shocked Mr Matheka's neighbours by how daring they were to spend an entire week cooking, watching television, sleeping and taking away his household goods at their convenience.



In one of the most brazen robbery incidents, the gang is believed to have spent the day time in the businessman’s house and taken away goods at night. They would then sneak back into the house before dawn and continue making merry.



The suspects would also harvest fish from the trader’s pond in the compound and treat themselves to meals of fried fish and ugali, not once or twice but several times.