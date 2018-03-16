48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Producing Fake Drinks

Related Stories A 48-year-old man who has been producing fake local and foreign alcoholic beverages at Ejisu for the past ten years, has been arrested by the Ashanti regional police.



Yaw Nambu Dosu, alias “Joe”, who operated under the guise of Nambu Distilleries, was arrested upon a tipoff.



Commissioner of Police Mr Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional police Commander said following a complaint by the International Federation of Spirit Producers (IFSP) that some unauthorized persons were producing fake alcoholic beverages using the labels of its members, so the police set out an intelligence mechanism into the reports.



He said the police retrieved quantities of counterfeit alcoholic beverages branded in labels of Black Label Whisky, Red Label Whisky, Bacardi, Lion Aromatic Schnapps, Smirnoff, Jack Daniels, Lord Kingsley labels among others.



COP Yeboah said police investigations revealed that Dosu had in July 2007 applied to the Food and Drugs Authority to obtain license to enable him produce alcoholic beverages but he was denied.



He said the suspect however, went ahead into the production of both local and foreign alcoholic beverages without license from the FDA.



COP Yeboah said on March 12, this year, upon intelligence, the police proceeded to the factory and arrested Dosu.



He said forty eight boxes of local and foreign drinks, produced by the suspect with counterfeited trademarks were retrieved after a search in the factory.



The suspect, mentioned one Kwofie, based in Nungua, a suburb of Accra, as his accomplice.



COP Yeboah said the police would send samples of the drinks to the FDA for analysis while a search has been mounted to arrest the mentioned Kwofie.