3 handed 2-Year Jail Term For Indiscriminate Dumping of Refuse

Related Stories The La Sanitation and Motor Court has sentenced three persons to eight months jail term for the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in some parts of Accra.



The three, Mawuli Kumodzie, Peter Nytel and Abdul Razak who were sentenced on their own plea were unable to pay a GHS600.00 fine equivalent to 50 penalty units when they appeared before the court on Tuesday 13 March 2018.



Together with some four other persons, they were deemed to have contravened sections of Public Health Act 2012.



The prosecutor Nii Okaine Aryee, told the court presided over by Her Ladyship Juliet Duduo that the accused persons were arrested by the assembly’s taskforce on 12th March, 2018 at about 4:30am for dumping refuse at the central business district.



The four others, namely Diana Doudu,19, Regina Tsotsoo Money, 41, Elizabeth Serwaa 47, Grace Akolatse, 38, however, managed to pay the GHS600 fine each totaling 4,200 Ghana cedis.



However, the cases of Sulley Muntari, 21, Mathew Akrofi 45, Michael Oko 24 and Hakeem Salifu 26 who were also arrested for similar offences have been adjourned to 5th April 2018.



As part of efforts to improve sanitation in the city, the AMA has deployed its taskforce to patrol the city during the night and at dawn to arrest persons who decide to dump their rubbish on the streets.



The assembly is therefore urging city dwellers to be disciplined and to desist from acts that are against the Assembly’s bye-laws or risk being prosecuted.