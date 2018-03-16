Police Storm House of Alleged Armed Robber...

Related Stories The Police SWAT team on Wednesday stormed the house of a suspected armed robber at Apatam in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.



The suspected armed robber, Daniel Owu, aka “Dead,” is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital after being hit by two bullets during a gun battle with the Police SWAT team two weeks ago East Legon.



The Police Swat team engaged Owu and three other accomplices in a gun battle after they (robbers) broke into a car parked at a restaurant (name withheld) at East Legon.



The two accomplices managed to escape, but the police overpowered and arrested Owu after hitting him in the stomach and buttocks. The police found a pistol on him.



Upon further investigation, the police established that the suspect lives with his mother and girlfriend (names withheld) at Apatam. After robbing his victims in Accra, he transports the booty to Apatam.



The police seized two motorbikes belonging to the suspect. They also found five bulldogs in the house.



The team is still searching for the two accomplices.