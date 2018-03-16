Let Us Assist The Youth To Create Jobs - Mfantseman MP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman constituency, Mr Ekow Kwasah Hayford has donated over 30 sewing machines and hair dryers to ladies in the Mfantseman constituency as well as reflector jackets and refrigerator to the Mankessim Fire service in the central region.



The donation is to enable ladies who have learnt sewing and hair dressing startup businesses that would help them fend for themselves and their families.



Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Mr Ekow Kwasah Hayford who made these donations said it was his utmost desire to empower the youth in his community by supporting them with startup capital and equipment for their own businesses.



He noted that most youths in the community had acquired technical skills but lack of funds and the necessary equipment have prevented them from starting their own businesses



“I want to make a lasting impact in the lives of the youth in this community and not just give them money that will not last”, he added.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, Mr Kenneth Kelly Essuman expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for his kind gesture.



He said the donation was a quick intervention as most of the youths in the municipality had skills that could help make their livelihood better but were stranded due to lack of support.



He advised the youths to make good use of the opportunity and not just sit idle.



The Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture who also double as the member of parliament for the Ekumfi constituency, Mr Kingsley Ato Cudjoe urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items adding that the equipment were not meant to be sold.