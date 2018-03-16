Kidnappers Demand GHC 5,000 Ransom From Father Of 1-Year-Old Twin

Related Stories Some criminals have demanded GHC5,000 as ransom from the father of a one-year-old baby, who got missing at Kyebi–New Town in the East Akim Municipal in the Eastern Region.



Frederick Zikpli, father of the baby, disclosed that some people suspected to be kidnappers called him on phone and demanded GHC5,000 through mobile money in order to release the baby.



“I received a call on Monday from a strange person who enquired whether I was the father of the missing child and when I confirmed, he then told me he has my son and that I should pay GHC5,000,” he said.



Speaking on an Accra-based radio station Citi FM, Mr Zikpli said, “I quickly went to the police station to inform the crime officer and at that very moment, he called again in the presence of the crime officer demanding GHC1,000 through a mobile account number. I’m sure they are investigating the matter.”



DSP Emmanuel Issaka, the Kyebi Divisional Crime Officer, who confirmed the incident, said the mother of the missing baby left the children who are twins under the care of the 66-year-old sister of her husband and went to the Suhum Market around 11: 00 am and returned at about 3:00.



According to the police, the mother, upon her return, realized that one of the children was missing and reported the matter to the police.



DSP Isaaka revealed that the police would work tirelessly to arrest the perpetrators.