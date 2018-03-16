Ninety-Three Year-Old Hotelier Dies In Suspected Robbery Operation

Related Stories A 93-year-old woman was in the early hours of Wednesday, March 14, found dead by the Police tied-up in her bedroom at her Teshie-Nungua residence.



Police suspect Madam Jane Anancy, the proprietress of Muus Burger, died from suffocation as she was bound with ropes from her face to her feet to ostensibly prevent her from raising the alarm.



Her co-victim and employee, a 39-year-old lady, who suffered a similar ordeal at the hands of their perpetrators, survived.



However, she is still traumatised after being discharged from the hospital, where she was detained.



According to a source, who wants to remain anonymous, Madam Jane was attacked at about 0100 hours, by some people who had posed as prospective guests of her Guest House.



Though her room was ransacked, the Police are yet to determine if something was stolen from the burger, who stayed in Germany for many years, and frequently visited the European country.



Her close relation told the GNA that the family was utterly shocked at the incident and pleaded with the public to help trace the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Police investigations continue.