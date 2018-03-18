Man Kills Woman Over Cocoa Farm Litigation

Related Stories The Nkrankwanta Police has arrested Mr Anabila Alepooko, alias Koo Red for killing a 35-year old farmer, Fati Alhassan at Paulkrom, a village in the Dormaa West District of Brong-Ahafo Region.



Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer said on Wednesday March 14, 2018, at about 1130 hours, two people, Siaw Phillip and Alhassan Paul reported the incident at the Nkrankwanta Police Station.



He said Police went to the scene and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in a supine position and dressed in blue attire.



Chief Inspector Oppong said upon inspecting the body, the Police found gunshot wounds on the right side of the body under deceased’s breast, adding that it was realised she was shot at close range by suspect.



He said the deceased’s body was conveyed to the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital mortuary for autopsy and consequently arrested the suspect from his hide out.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspect told Police upon interrogation that he did not intend to kill Fati but was after her husband Kofi Alhassan whom he had litigation with over a cocoa farm.



Suspect confessed he avenged his anger over the deceased without any provocation when he met the husbands absent at the cottage.