Ghana Prison Service Charged To Be Creative To Achieve Targets

The staff of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) has been challenged to creatively find avenues and innovative ways that would engage stakeholders in the private and corporate sectors.



That effort would spur on the staff to stop the excuse of no funding syndrome and total dependency on government subventions only to exceed set targets.



Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Robin K. Asamoah Fenning, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Commander of GPS made the call when he was speaking at the 2017 end of year party organised by the Command on Friday in Sunyani.



DDP Fenning admitted the fact that working hard thrives on availability of funding and logistics which he added had been the bane of the stagnant growth of the GPS over the years.



It is in that sense, he stressed that the GPS, particularly the Brong-Ahafo Regional Command “invite the public and well-meaning organisations and individuals to come on board to offer assistantship”.



That, the Regional Commander emphasised that “they can do it with a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative introduced by the Service some few years back”.



DDP Fenning announced that the Command’s farming stations across the region were also ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to go the extra mile in getting private investors to partner their activities to be able to reap bumper harvest this year.



The Regional Commander recounted the various motivation and incentive packages such as rent allowances, payment of market premium to health professionals in the Service and upward adjustment of monthly stipends of pensioners by the government to the staff, “which will have a direct impact in our pockets”.



He therefore entreated the staff of the Service to reciprocate that with renewed commitment, dedication and devotion to duty, saying that must ginger them to resolve to work even harder in support of the Service’s quest to deliver exceedingly on its mandate now and the years ahead.



In attendance were the commanders of the other security services, Heads of Departments or their accredited representatives and representatives of some media houses in Sunyani.