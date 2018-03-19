Tema Lebanese ‘Killers’ Go Dumb

Alhaji Saffiadene Ahmed Related Stories Three persons arrested in connection with the killing of a Lebanese cashier at Delta Agro Limited – a soap manufacturing company in Tema – are refusing to cooperate with the police.



The suspects – Chief Mohammed Moro alias Baba Guntu, 40 years old; Ali Mukaili aka Alimata, 27, scrap dealer and heavy duty mechanic and Ussif Ibrahim aka Giwa, 26, an ex-convict – were said to have refused to talk.



Earlier, Hila Abdul Ahmeen alias Illa, 31, the supposed leader of the gang, had been arrested.



Superintendent Adamu Seidu, crime officer of the Tema Regional Police Command who disclosed this during a memorial service held for the late Lebanese, Alhaji Saffiadene Ahmed, on Saturday, stated that their (suspects’) silent posture was making investigations difficult.



He therefore, urged corporate institutions and individuals to take their security serious by acquiring the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their own interests.



Supt. Seidu posited, “I am to tell you what we have done, what we are doing and what we expect from Ghanaians. The first day I heard that our dear brother had been shot and I arrived at the scene, I was certain I was going to make some arrests but how am I going to get evidence? At the scene, I turned left, turned right but all the companies around did not even have a single CCTV camera.



“As we are seeing, we have arrested three people and the law permits them not to say anything to me as the crime officer, but it is my duty to look for evidence. The only company I had little evidence from, the camera captured only their vehicles without capturing their faces.



“Now I have arrested these suspects. The whole of yesterday I was with them. None of them is ready to talk and confess. Most of these companies can afford CCTV cameras to make the work of the police easy and swift.”



Admonishing the citizenry, Supt. Seidu said, “You should avoid carrying huge sums of money on you. Anything you want to carry huge sums of money, you should alert us and we will provide security for you.



The crime officer assured Ghanaians and investors that the Police Service is doing everything possible to provide adequate security for them to go about their businesses without any hindrance.



“I want to assure everyone that the police have not gone to sleep but we are working 24/7 to provide security. We need investments in Ghana and we are doing everything possible to make sure that the criminals are arrested for everyone in Ghana to live in a secure environment to transact their businesses,” the police officer underscored.



Superintendent Adamu disclosed that the police had also stepped up their intelligence gathering to enable them to deal with crimes before they are committed. He appealed to the public to assist the police with relevant information on criminals and their hideouts for the police to flush them out.