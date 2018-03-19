Armed Robbers Now Using Tramadol To Be Bold

Related Stories The wanton abuse of drugs especially Tramadol is partly to blame for the increasing cases of robberies in the country, officials of the Ghana Police Service have revealed.



According to the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, the drug is approved for the management of pain but the rapid increase in its use by the youth is worrying.



“The strengths approved for use in Ghana by the FDA are the 50mg and 100mg oral capsules,” not 200mg/250mg as it has found to be circulating in markets in the country”



Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, told host Kwame Adinkra that the drug is being abused by these criminals who use it and become fearless.



“If they take the drug, they become bold and sometimes want to engage us in a shootout. Some of them are pushed into this as a result of societal pressure, greed and mentors”, he stated.



The police chief observed that the armed robbers are always ahead of the police and that is why it is incumbent for the service to get insider information to help in cracking them down.



“We prioritize security in the fight against crime as the criminals appear to be a step ahead of the security agencies. Though we have advanced in technology, there is the need for more to be done in containing the escalating situation”, he urged.



He indicated that the service is still constrained with vehicles which could have helped in the fight against armed robbery in the country.



Crime statistics indicate there have been 89 robberies in January 2018 alone higher than figures recorded in the same period over the last six years.



In 2017, 51 robberies were recorded in the same period. The 2018 figures are not just staggering in number but also in the form and manner the robberies are undertaken.



