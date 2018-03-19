Ghanaian Professor, Tsikata Dies In The Gym

Related Stories Ghanaian social media has been shaken by the sudden death of Dr. Prosper Yao Tsikata, a Ghanaian professor in America.



Believed to be in his forties, Dr Tsikata is reported to have died while undertaking a routine exercise at a gym.



According to unconfirmed reports, a metal fell on him in the gym and he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he, unfortunately, died.



Dr Tsikata who teaches at the Valdosta State University in Georgia was very popular on social media, especially on Facebook, where he often shared his opinion on matters of national interest.



Since news of his death broke many have taken to social media to eulogise him.



Prominent among them is that of former BBC journalist Ben Dotsei Malor who described Dr Tsikata as “Crusader, Sharp mind, Intelligent, Principled-to-a-fault, hardworking, [and] unique …”



Dr Tsikata who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2001 with a B.A. in Arts, Classical History and Sociology has three Masters degrees in various fields.