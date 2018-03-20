One Dead, School Closed As Ahwiaa Youth Clash Again

Related Stories One person has been killed in fresh clashes at Ahwiaa, a town in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region between the Zongo and Ashanti youth in the area.



According to reports, the youth stormed Ahwiaa D/A school and demanded that school authorities ask the students to go home and this led to a confrontation.



Even though the reason for invading the school is not yet known, Samson Nyamekye, Peace FM correspondent in the Ashanti Region reported that the deceased who was a teacher of the Ahwiaa D/A ‘B’ was decapitated in the school by heavily armed men from the Zongo community, Monday. Others who were injured have been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Meanwhile, the school has been closed down and a team of military and police personnel have been deployed to beef up security.





